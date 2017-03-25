Law Enforcement Has Reported A Shooting In Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Huntington Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: March 27th, 2017 5:20 p.m.

Charles Wade Gardner, who is a suspect in the Saturday shooting death of a Michigan man in Huntington, has been apprehended.

The fatal shooting occurred on Saturday on the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

26-year-old Charles Wade Gardner was determined to be a suspect in the murder, and was apprehended in Tennessee Monday afternoon.

Gardner, 26, originally from Michigan, was taken into custody at 2:10 p.m. at an apartment in Red Bank, Tennessee, a suburb of Chattanooga.

Huntington Police detectives were in communication with authorities in Tennessee earlier in the day that Gardner was in the Chattanooga area.

The Chattanooga Police Department apprehended Gardner with assistance from the Red Bank Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He was taken into custody without incident and has been lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

Gardner has been charged with first-degree murder.

UPDATE: March 25, 2017 at 9:16 p.m.

Huntington Police have identified both the victim and suspect in the fatal shooting earlier today at 1648 Charleston Avenue. The deceased has been identified as James Patton, also known as Charles Gandy and also known as Kevin Appling. Patton was originally from Michigan.

Investigators have spoken with numerous witnesses and were able to identify the shooting suspect as Charles Wade Gardner, 26, also originally from Michigan. Gardner is a black male who weighs 201 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall. 

An active warrant is on file for Gardner, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

UPDATE: March 25, 2017 at 6:10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON – A man died after he was shot multiple times at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, March

25, in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood.

Huntington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 16000 block of Charleston Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s body in a yard. A crime scene perimeter was quickly established and multiple witnesses were located and taken to Police headquarters for questioning.

The Police Department’s Forensic Investigation Unit was called to process the scene and detectives from the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations bureaus also responded.

At this time, investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity and are reviewing evidence and interviews conducted thus far in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to call 911 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

ORIGINAL: March 25, 2017

Cabell County 911 has confirmed a shooting in Huntington.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 16000 block of Charleston Avenue.

Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, Cabell County EMS responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing and there are not many details at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Sheriff: International Gang Coming to Pike County, OH this Weekend

    Sheriff: International Gang Coming to Pike County, OH this Weekend

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:36:03 GMT

    The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.

    The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.

  • Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:46:19 GMT

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

  • Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:10:32 GMT

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.