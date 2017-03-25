Update: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Huntington Shooting

UPDATE: March 27th, 2017 5:20 p.m.

Charles Wade Gardner, who is a suspect in the Saturday shooting death of a Michigan man in Huntington, has been apprehended.

The fatal shooting occurred on Saturday on the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

26-year-old Charles Wade Gardner was determined to be a suspect in the murder, and was apprehended in Tennessee Monday afternoon.

Gardner, 26, originally from Michigan, was taken into custody at 2:10 p.m. at an apartment in Red Bank, Tennessee, a suburb of Chattanooga.

Huntington Police detectives were in communication with authorities in Tennessee earlier in the day that Gardner was in the Chattanooga area.

The Chattanooga Police Department apprehended Gardner with assistance from the Red Bank Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He was taken into custody without incident and has been lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.

Gardner has been charged with first-degree murder.

UPDATE: March 25, 2017 at 9:16 p.m.

Huntington Police have identified both the victim and suspect in the fatal shooting earlier today at 1648 Charleston Avenue. The deceased has been identified as James Patton, also known as Charles Gandy and also known as Kevin Appling. Patton was originally from Michigan.

Investigators have spoken with numerous witnesses and were able to identify the shooting suspect as Charles Wade Gardner, 26, also originally from Michigan. Gardner is a black male who weighs 201 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall.

An active warrant is on file for Gardner, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

UPDATE: March 25, 2017 at 6:10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON – A man died after he was shot multiple times at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, March

25, in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood.

Huntington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 16000 block of Charleston Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s body in a yard. A crime scene perimeter was quickly established and multiple witnesses were located and taken to Police headquarters for questioning.

The Police Department’s Forensic Investigation Unit was called to process the scene and detectives from the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations bureaus also responded.

At this time, investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity and are reviewing evidence and interviews conducted thus far in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to call 911 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

ORIGINAL: March 25, 2017

Cabell County 911 has confirmed a shooting in Huntington.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 16000 block of Charleston Avenue.

Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department, Cabell County EMS responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing and there are not many details at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.