Pence Visit: Who Are the Fosters, of Foster Supply?

Mark Curtis is Chief Political Reporter for the 5 Nexstar TV stations in West Virginia

(Editors Note: This story has been updated from the original air date of September 30, 2016)

They are the political power couple of Putnam County, and they are invoking a very famous name. Ronald Reagan Foster is running for County Commissioner; and his wife Nancy Reagan Foster is running for the House of Delegates. And yes, they legally changed their middle names to Reagan.

"To me he is one of the best Presidents in my lifetime," said Nancy Reagan Foster, (R) Candidate for WV Delegate.

Q: I am sure your opponents are saying this that this is just a political stunt. It's a gimmick to invoke the Reagan name, and legally change yours to Reagan?

"Well they would be confused if they said that. We changed our name long before we decided to run for public office," said Ronald Reagan Foster, (R) Putnam County Commission Candidate.

In fact, the Fosters legally changed their middle names to Reagan five years ago, when they married. It was out of respect to their favorite first couple.

"One of my advisers suggested I change my middle name to Jefferson (laughs)," said Tom Tull, (D) Candidate for House of Delegates.

Democrat Tom Tull is running for the House of Delegates against Nancy Reagan Foster. He says the race is about issues, not names.

"The number one issue is economic development and fixing the state budget," said candidate Tull.

Nancy Reagan Foster, has similar thoughts.

"I believe our children and grandchildren need the opportunity to have high-paying jobs in this state," said Nancy Reagan Foster.

"We'll find out Election Day November 8th if the Reagan name still carries that magic sentiment with voters, that it did over 30 years ago," said Mark Curtis

13 News Chief Political Reporter.

And here's the update. Ron and Nancy Reagan Foster won in November, as did son Geoff who was re-elected to the House of Delegates. Geoff also works at Foster Supply, and is honored by the Pence visit.

"The Vice President coming to talk with local individuals. It's very exciting that our business has a say-so and a spot at that table," said Del. Geoff Foster, (R) Putnam.

With three people now in elective office, the Fosters are a budding political dynasty in Putnam County.