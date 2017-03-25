One Person Is Dead After Hitting A Child With Their Car - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Is Dead After Hitting A Child With Their Car

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police in Cincinnati say a driver was shot and killed after his car hit a 4-year-old boy who ran into the street.
    
Investigators say they believe the driver got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and a confrontation broke out.
    
Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton was shot several times and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the fight but was not shot.
    
The child hit by the car was hurt but is expected to be OK.
    
Police say they're looking for three suspects. They say it's not clear yet if any other circumstances led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati.

