Body Pulled From Kanawha River in Nitro Identified

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
NITRO, WV -

UPDATE (11:40 AM 3/27/17):

The Nitro Police Department have identified the body pulled from the Kanawha River in Nitro on Saturday.

According to the Nitro Police Department, officers responded Saturday, March 25, 2017, to the end of 12th Street West for the call of a body that had washed up on a private dock. 

When officers arrived, they spoke to the dock owner who stated he and his neighbor saw what they thought was a shoe sticking out of the water.  They said that when they went for a closer look, they saw a body just under the water at the end of the dock.  After the dock owner was able to secure the body, they contacted law enforcement.

The Nitro Fire Department removed the body from the water and officers observed a mixture of mud and algae on the lower legs.  Officers were able to distinguish the body was a white male. 

After a closer examination of the body, officers found no visible or obvious signs of trauma or injury.  Officers located a hospital wristband on the wrist.  Officers were able to positively identify the body as Chris Woodall, 43, from Ravenswood WV. 

The last known address for Woodall was a homeless shelter in Charleston WV.

ORIGINAL:

Metro dispatch has confirmed a body has been found in the Kanawha river.

Nitro Police are currently investigating the discovery of a body near the 12th Street docks in Nitro.

No details have been released and the investigation is ongoing. 

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

