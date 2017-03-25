Body Pulled From Kanawha River in Nitro Identified

Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
As the Senate healthcare bill awaits a vote the eyes of the nation are on Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Her vote could play a pivotal role in whether or not the bill passes the Senate. Because of that former presidential candidate and Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stopped in Charleston on June 25, 2016, days before a possible vote.
An entomology says there are three things that can help.
The director, John Carroll, declined to comment to the AP about the meeting.
The case was being closely watched by advocates of school vouchers.
The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."
China and the U.S. accounted for almost all the decline, while India showed a slight increase.
The event targets broadband access in southeast Ohio and northern West Virginia.
Heavy rains and high winds were reported around the state Friday.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
An entomology says there are three things that can help.
