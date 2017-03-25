A Shooting Overnight In Kanawha County Leaves Two Injured

Charleston Police tells 13 News two people were shot in the Knights Inn late last night.

One gunshot victim is a 15-year-old juvenile, and the other is 22-year old Terrance Bonner.

Approximately 10-15 shots were fired through the window of the motel room.

Investigators are still working to determine who may have shot at the par.

Bonner and the other victim say they have no idea who may have wanted to hurt them.

Both victims are in stable condition.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.