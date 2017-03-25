Police Search For A Escaped Prisoner

Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Charges Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Charges Fayette County Sheriff's Department FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges. According to a release, at around 2:00 pm on Monday, deputies went to a residence near Meadow Bridge to serve arrest warrants on him. Christopher White, also known as "C.J." White, 25, of Meadow Bridge was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one co... FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges. According to a release, at around 2:00 pm on Monday, deputies went to a residence near Meadow Bridge to serve arrest warrants on him. Christopher White, also known as "C.J." White, 25, of Meadow Bridge was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one co...

Local psychiatrist's medical license to be suspended
WVNS
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist for one year. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017, Dr. Omar Khalid Hasan will not be allowed to practice medicine in West Virginia starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday July 24, 2017. That is to allow for the transition of care for Hasan's current patients. (CLICK HERE to read the complete 144 page report) The board issued their final ...

Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested
MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...

Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...