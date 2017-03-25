Vice President Pence Visits Small Businesses

SCOTT DEPOT- Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Putnam County Saturday to speak with business owners. The Vice President brought with him a message from the Trump administration that small businesses are a crucial focus.

Mr. Pence was joined by the Foster family and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon Saturday. The Vice President told the crowd at Foster Supply he wants to give West Virginia all the support it needs.

Vice President Mike Pence returned to a state where he and President Donald Trump won overwhelmingly in the general election. Mr. Pence wants mountain state businesses to know they won't be forgotten.

"We're gonna get back the President's three-part agenda- jobs, jobs, jobs. For every American and West Virginia across the country," Vice President Pence said.

The Vice President says part of that jobs plans is a focus on American energy.

"The war on coal is over," Vice President Pence added.

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon joined the Vice President, echoing her willingness to listen to their concerns and act on providing small businesses the tools they need to succeed.

"I've got your back, I want to hear from you because President Trump believes in small businesses, he knows that you are the backbone of our economy," McMahon said.

Republican Congressmen Evan Jenkins and Alex Mooney were among the crowd packed into the industrial facility.

Phil Brown, owner of a small business in Charleston, said aside from business growth, healthcare is top of his mind.

"I've heard that things have changed politically and healthcare got shot down yesterday and I'm just kind of curious to find out what will happen," Brown told 13 News.

"West Virginians and President Trump know the truth about this failed law- that everyday Obamacare survives is another day that America suffers," Vice President Pence said.

The event at Foster Supply was not open to the public.