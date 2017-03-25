Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters in Charleston

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
During his visit to West Virginia, Vice President Pence’s last stop before heading back to Washington, D.C. was a surprise to some. He made an appearance in front of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial at the Capitol Complex.

Dozens of supporters were already gathered for a Make America Great Again march. They happened nationwide on Saturday in support of President Trump. Those in Charleston knew Pence was in the state but didn’t know they’d get to see him in person.

"My heart skipped a beat, it was so exciting," said Jill Turner.

"We knew he was down there so we hoped he might show up up here. But it was a surprise," said Randy Reed.

Pence thanked West Virginians in attendance for the support during the election, acknowledging that 68% of West Virginia voters, voted for Trump.

"Now we have a president in Donald Trump who’s going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms," Pence said to the crowd.

Pence also talked about healthcare with house republicans recently pulling the Obamacare replacement, support for the military, and the he also addressed the coal industry, saying the war on coal is over.

"It means that they are just people like us who are concerned and who love us and who want to make America great again." said Turner.

The confirmation hearing of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court  also came up, Pence saying at one point that Gorsuch will be confirmed one way or another.

"That man is just and he should be confirmed quickly, he should have already been confirmed," said Reed.

Before heading back to the motorcade Pence spoke with some in the crowd, especially taking time to thank veterans and their families.  At the event with Pence at the Capitol Complex there were not any out protesting Pence’s visit.

