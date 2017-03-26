Woman Found Guilty Of DUI resulting In Fatality - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Found Guilty Of DUI resulting In Fatality

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A Maryland woman has been found guilty in a drunken driving accident in West Virginia that killed two women.
    
Media outlets report a Berkeley County jury on Friday convicted 34-year-old Clairesse S. Felipe of Columbia, Maryland, of multiple counts, including DUI resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident.
    
According to court records, Ashley Nicole Jenkins and Ashley Denise Long died in the July 2015 accident in Inwood. Both women were 28 and from Hagerstown, Maryland. They were in the back seat of an SUV driven by Felipe that crashed and burst into flames. Felipe and a front-seat passenger escaped.
    
A state trooper later found Felipe at a convenience store and arrested her.
    
Felipe faces up to 45 years in prison. Sentencing was set for May 22.

