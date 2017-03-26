Semi Jack-Knifed On I-64 W Near MM 52, All Lanes Now Open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...

Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.

At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that was after a tree that fell on power lines in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County. Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass. Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned i...

LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that was after a tree that fell on power lines in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County. Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass. Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned i...

Scioto County Sheriff's Department

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department, along with Portsmouth Police, are searching for a wanted fugitive from Scioto County, Ohio. According to a release, drugs and firearms were seized during the search for a McDermott man on Monday. Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives, along with detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, visited a camper located in on the 1400 block of Tatman Coe Road near McDermott, Ohio in an attempt to appre...