Speaker Armstead Comments On State Flood Protection Planning

Speaker Armstead Comments On State Flood Protection Planning

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor


Comment from House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, on passage of a bill to reform state flood protection planning (HB2935):

“I am grateful today for the House of Delegates’ unanimous support for this legislation. Our state has had a tragic history with flooding, with the events of last June being one of the most severe incidents we have seen in our lifetimes. While we can’t prevent severe weather and flooding, we owe it to those who died and those whose lives were affected to do all we can to avoid future loss of life and destruction when these natural disasters occur. I believe this bill, and the committee and council it creates, will be a crucial step forward in improving our planning and mitigation of future disasters.” – House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha.

More information about House Bill 2935 is available here: http://www.legis.state.wv.us/News_Release/pressrelease.cfm?release=2066

