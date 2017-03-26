Gallia County Sheriff's Office Is Investigating The Drowning Of A Juvenille

Sheriff Matt Champlin confirmed that his office is investigating an apparent drowning which occurred on March 23, 2017.

The apparent drowning occurred in the area of Williams Creek Road.

The juvenile victim was reported missing by a family member from a residence in the same vicinity.

The Gallia County Sheriffs, along with members of the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department and Gallia County EMS were on scene.

