Victim Identified in Fatal Car Accident in Logan County

The Logan County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a deadly car crash in Logan County.

According to a press release, on Sunday, at approximately 5:00pm, the Logan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Neibert,WV.

Deputies determined that the driver of one vehicle, Mathew Steven Hensley, age 26, and his passenger, David McCormick, 49, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia had been traveling North bound on WV Route 10 in Logan County, West Virginia.

Deputies state that Hensley lost control of his 2004 Nissan Xterra and was unable to regain control and subsequently struck an Oldsmobile driven by Sonnie Dawson, 72, and his passenger, Helen Dawson, 68, both of Brenton, West Virginia.

Mrs. Dawson was pronounced dead upon arrival by EMS and Mr. Dawson was transported by Air Evac. for his injuries. Hensley and McCormick were transported to Logan Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation.

