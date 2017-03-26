Some teachers concerned over bill that would end common core tes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Some teachers concerned over bill that would end common core tests

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Standardized tests  in West Virginia made to go along with the common core curriculum are one step closer to being eliminated. A bill that has passed through the Senate would get rid of those tests and replace them with others that would have to be approved by the legislature.

"Lets let the teachers teach, instead of strapping them to something I think the legislature really should not be involved in," said Fred Albert, a math teacher in Kanawha County.

He's also the treasurer of the American Teachers Federation in West Virginia and has been teaching for almost. He doesn’t think there’s enough time left in this legislative session to make this bill work and thinks teachers should have more of a say when it comes to tests students are taking.

"Don’t do it to us, let us be a stakeholder at the table and talk about what we really need in the classroom to make students successful," Albert said.

Proponents say the current system isn’t working and did not have much input from teachers. Alpert says instead of focusing on tests, more attention should be put on ways to bring teachers to West Virginia.

"We need to concentrate on how do we get certified highly qualified teachers in the classroom, that's whats going to drive economic development in our state," he said.

That's also how some parents 13 News spoke with feel.

"It’s a lot more about who’s doing the teaching, are they professional, are they able to connect with the individual students on their level a lot more so than what test do they have to take," said Casey Fallon.

"When we think about our own careers in school we don’t remember the test as much as we remember the teachers and what they taught us and how they prepared us for our future," added Albert.

He says there are several teachers just like him who think focusing on education more generally, not so much on testing would help solve some of the state’s other problems. The bill had just barely passed the senate with a vote of 18 to 16.

