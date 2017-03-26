Drug Arrest In Rowan County

Morehead, Ky. (March 26th 2017) On Sunday March 26, 2017, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers Kris Cox and Brandon Burton, along with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Brad Stafford, located two individuals in a vehicle on an abandoned portion of Freestone Road near the Farmers Community in Rowan County.

Upon approach to the vehicle, the passenger, Miranda N. Caudill, age 36 of West Liberty, Kentucky was observed to be actively ingesting a controlled substance into her body.

Upon further investigation two loaded pistols were located concealed in the vehicle, as well as scales, a large amount of cash and numerous other drug paraphernalia items.

Robert H. McKenzie Age 46 of Olympia, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Miranda N. Caudill, Age 36 of West Liberty, Kentucky was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, no registration, and no registration receipt.

Both, McKenzie and Caudill were arrested at the scene and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center in Morehead, Kentucky. The case remains under investigation by Trooper Kris Cox.