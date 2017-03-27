Woman suffers injuries after being hit by car in Charleston

Medics rushed a woman to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Charleston's west side Sunday night, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit a woman near the Rite on Aid in the 1700 block of Washington Street West around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to dispatchers, the car stopped and stayed on scene.

Medics took the woman to CAMC General, dispatchers said. At this time, the extent of her injuries are unknown.