UPDATE: Parents Concerned After School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI in Logan County

The Board of Governors of Marshall University approved the university’s operating budget for the fiscal year which includes and increase in tuition and fees for all students
Today, Marshall University's Board of Governors announced that beer sales will be allowed at John C. Edwards Stadium for the 2017 football season. The announcement also includes several new additions to the stadium as well. Construction is set to begin on a new retail store for Herd athletic merchandise, called the HerdZone Stadiun Store. Also, more space for vendors was announced inside the stadium. Additional televisions will also be added to concession stands. “This is a ...
Public schools in Kentucky can soon teach reading, writing and the book of Revelation.
West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Data reveals black students are disciplined at higher rates than white students and other minority groups in West Virginia's public schools.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.
WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items. According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week. Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a ...
“This is a sensitive topic, but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim and potentially other victims.”
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
Two Virginia residents have been indicted on identity theft charges by a federal grand jury for accessing patient’s information at WVU Medicine University Healthcare.
Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.
The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy pickup.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...
Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call and wants to fill your tummies with chicken!
