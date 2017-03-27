UPDATE: Parents Concerned After School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI in Logan County

UPDATE 11:00PM 3/27/17:

Logan County parents are upset after a local bus driver was arrested for DUI.

"Real concerned about their children's safety. We put our children's lives in their hands and trust that they're going to get them from point A to point B," Melinda Tomblin told 13 News.

The Logan County Board of Education website lists Mark Kraus's bus route as leaving at 6:25 each morning to pick-up students in Mud Fork, Dempsey Branch, Coal Branch Verdunville. Monday, parents say Kraus not only risked those student's lives, but other drivers' as well.

"Well not only for the kids but the citizens in general," Ray Tomblin said.

West Virginia state troopers tell me based on their investigation they do believe that Mark Kraus was drunk on his early morning route taking children to school from here in the Mud Fork area.

After Kraus finished his route Monday morning and was called into the Board of Education office and asked to submit a blood alcohol test. Kraus was above the legal limit and West Virginia State Police was called in to make the arrest.

But Logan mom Melinda Tomblin said this isn't the first problem the county has had with bus drivers.

"My son, he was actually sitting up front and there were several other children and he came home and told me that the bus driver they had noticed that he was crossing left to center and running off of the road. And they looked up and he had his head down asleep," Tomblin explained.

Tomblin said her son reported the incident at school, and Tomblin herself called the district. But no action was taken, leaving her to wonder if student safety is being taken seriously.

13 News reached out to Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas in regards to both incident. Lucas said she cannot comment on personnel issues, but could say in a statement, "Logan County schools place student safety first and foremost in the district. We will be taking action in regards to the situation that unfolded this morning."

The West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment have confirmed that a bus driver for the Logan County Board of Education was arrested today on DUI charges.

Police say that the driver, Mark Kraus, was arrested after transporting students earlier this morning.

No students were on the bus at the time of the arrest.

Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas tells 13 News she cannot comment on personnel, but did release the following statement:

"Logan County schools places student safety first and foremost in the district. We will be taking action in regards to the situation that unfolded this morning."

West Virginia State Trooper working on the case says Kraus was called into the BOE for a drug and alcohol screening after completing his morning route in the Mudfork Road area. Then WVSP was called in and made the arrest when he tested positive for alcohol.

He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

