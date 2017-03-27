Girl burns hands while making homemade slime - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Girl burns hands while making homemade slime

Posted: Updated:

ROCKLAND, MA (NEWS10) – A girl in Massachusetts is recovering after getting burned on a popular do-it-yourself project.

Kathleen Quinn was making homemade slime last weekend. While she was at sleep-over, she noticed her hands were in pain.

Her parents took her to a local hospital where it was determined the girl’s hands had second and third-degree burns.

“It was like crying in pain. ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt.’  And we looked at them and they were covered in blisters,” Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen’s mom, said.

The doctors determined that Quinn’s blisters came from extended exposure to borax one, which is an ingredient in homemade slime.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant

    Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:24:18 GMT
    EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....
    EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....

  • Columbus zoo offers week of free admission for military families

    Columbus zoo offers week of free admission for military families

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:18:16 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July. “Military Family Free Dayz” is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or o...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July. “Military Family Free Dayz” is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or o...

  • Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:11:09 GMT
    Frank YeagerFrank Yeager
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
    Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

  • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.