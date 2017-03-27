Woman Pleads Guilty After Cats Found in Freezer in Charleston

UPDATE (4/3/17 3:15 PM):

Madeline Gourevitch pleads guilty to one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

She received 6 months in jail (suspended for one year), 20 hours of community service within the next 6 months, ongoing psyche evaluations with two per month, having no animals for 5 years, and a fine of $300 plus court costs of $160.25.

ORIGINAL:

A Charleston woman has been arrested after her landlord discovered multiple dead cats in her west side apartment.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Madeline Gourevitch was arrested Friday.

Gourevitch's landlord was checking on the property after discovering that the glass in the front door had been broken.

Upon entry, they found a dead cat close to the apartment entrance, according to the criminal complaint.

The landlord then decided to check the apartment for any other suspicious activity, and noted that the residence had a foul odor.

A trash bag was found with what appeared to be a cat's paw sticking out of it.

After examining the kitchen, more cats were also found in garbage bags within her refrigerator and freezer.

Investigators believe the cats had been dead for a long period of time.

An examination conducted by the KCHA's medical team found that the cat's apparent cause of death was starvation.

The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.