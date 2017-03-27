Justices End Kanawha County Domestic Violence Court Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has disbanded Kanawha County's domestic violence court program, which had been put in place more than five years ago as a way to monitor the cases more closely.

Gary Johnson, the Supreme Court's administrative director told the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2ngHmGS ) in an email that the decision came Wednesday after officials received complaints about the county's program, which was launched in 2012.

Johnson declined to comment further on the complaints, which had been referred to the Judicial Investigation Commission.

Under the streamlined program, Kanawha Magistrate Julie Yeager handled all of the county's domestic violence cases. Those cases will be distributed among Kanawha County's 10 magistrates.

Yeager says she thought the program was successful and was unaware of any complaints.

