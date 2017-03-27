Multi-Million Dollar Monolithics Plant to be Built in Southern Ohio

SOUTH POINT, O.H. - HarbisonWalker International (HWI), the largest supplier of refractory products and services in the U.S., has selected The Point Industrial Park in South Point, Lawrence County, Ohio as the location for construction of its new, state-of-the-art monolithic refractories manufacturing facility.

According to a press release from HWI, the site is subject to completion of the company’s due diligence and finalization of one additional grant application that is in process.

Citing monolithics as a growth area, HWI announced in February 2017 that it is investing $30 million to build a technologically advanced monolithics plant as the next step in its strategy to continuously improve performance and respond to customers’ needs. The new facility will be one of the most technologically advanced refractories plants built in the U.S. and will be operational by early 2018.

“Unlike any other location, The Point offers unique transportation, logistics and business amenities that combine to create an ideal and cost-effective match for the requirements of our new facility. The intermodal transportation features at The Point will ensure efficient delivery of raw materials from nearby suppliers and finished products to customers. The site offers efficiencies that are simply not possible elsewhere,” said Douglas Hall, senior vice president, Integrated Supply Chain, HarbisonWalker International.

Further, the close proximity to suppliers, a supporting infrastructure, incentives, and the potential for long-term partnerships in the area led to the location selection, according to Hall.

“HarbisonWalker International’s progressive attitudes, commitment to its workforce and customers, and emphasis on quality and technology are a perfect fit with our overall approach. We’re so pleased to welcome such an exciting and dynamic company to The Point,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), developers of The Point.