Some parents hope changes in education will benefit West Virginia students

Some major changes could be on the way when it comes to education in the Mountain State.

From the leadership at the West Virginia State Board of Education to basic school policies, experience in the classroom could be very different in the years to come.

Governor Jim Justice has proposed numerous changes including a more flexible take on the 180 day requirements, doing away with the current grading system for public schools and supporting raises for teachers.

Some parents says they believe something has to change.

"If they start making changes I hope that it is better," said parent Casey Harless. "But if it stays the same I feel like it is going downhill"



West Virginia also recently named a new superintendent and several new school board members.