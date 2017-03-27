Injuries Reported in Two Separate Kanawha County Accidents

Two separate accidents in Kanawha County have resulted in injuries Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers say that the first wreck was reported on Sissonville Drive at Haines Branch Road at around 4:20 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in that accident.

Another accident occurred on Frame Road at Beaks Drive near the same time.

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that two cars collided on a narrow turn which caused them to run off the road.

One person was briefly entrapped in that crash, but only minor injuries were reported in that crash.

We will provide more information on these wrecks as soon as we receive it.