Missing Lewis County, KY man search now a criminal case

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m. March 30th, 2017

According to Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivins, the body found in eastern Kentucky last night is Justin Johnson, a Lewis County man who went missing days ago.

ORIGINAL:

What started over the weekend as a deep woods search for a missing man is now a possible abduction and a criminal investigation.

13 news was working for you, as family and friends hope and pray that Justin Johnson comes home alive.

Jackie Johnson told 13 News. "If he's alive yes, we just want him to come back home."

Johnson said his son Justin, 28, was a loving father and family man and a skilled woodsman.

The father said his son would not just leave his truck abandoned far from home out Lower Twin Branch Road, and wander into the woods.

Ever since that truck was found Friday night, hundreds have combed miles of Lewis County, KY hills and hollows.

County sheriff Johnny Bivins told us that his relationship with the Johnson family and new evidence discovered Monday turned a missing person search into a criminal case.

Sheriff Bivins said, "I know Mr., Johnson well and I think he would have put 100 percent effort into removing that truck and there are no signs that had happened."

Everyone seemed to know what that truck means to Justin. It belonged to his late brother Jackie Johnson III, just killed in a February motorcycle crash.

Sheriff Bivins told us he's now gathering phone records of people who Justin Johnson talked to before he went missing.

People the sheriff says he and his deputies are going to start talking too

When asked about a possible motive for a possible crime, Bivins said, "That's what we're going to find out today. We're going to see them and hopefully, they are up front.

If not, we will make a trip to the sheriff's office and have a closed door interview."

Sheriff Bivins said he's found no blood or other evidence so far with the abandoned truck.

All organized searches were suspended late this afternoon.

The sheriff said he would go through 60 pages of cell phone records Monday evening, and sending deputies to interview those people of interest.

Anyone who may have any information that may be helpful in determining what may have occurred is urged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.