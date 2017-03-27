Sides Report Progress on West Virginia Budget

The Budget battle goes on with some progress being reported. Governor Justice said so on a radio town hall meting. He also reacted, to the newly proposed House Republican Budget which would temporarily bring back the food tax at 3 percent, cut the sales ta from 6 to 5 percent, and create a flat income tax of every West Virginian at 5-point1 percent.

"Putting 3 cents back on food which would generate about $980 million dollars and I would hope that that would sunset and come off," said Del. Eric Nelson, (R) House Finance Chairman.

Governor Justice has not yet decided if he would veto a food tax.

"The reason I am opposed to the food tax is just simply this. I think it attacks the very weakest of the weak, and so I wish we could go another way. We'll get that done," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

There are critics of the GOP plan. Many Democrats want more taxes on business.

"Business should be paying it's fair share of any tax increase we need to meet our budget. So I think that we really need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better alternative," said Del. Larry Rowe, (D) Kanawha.

Meantime, the Senate approved a 4 and a half cent per gallon gas tax increase, but it's hitting opposition in the House.

"Because our gas is already the highest gas tax in the area and I don't think we'll go any higher," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

They are trying to close a 500 million dollar deficit.

"With two weeks to go in the session, you can expect a lot of changes and negotiations in the final days," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Working for You.