Kentucky Teacher Arrested with Rape Charge - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Teacher Arrested with Rape Charge

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

A teacher has been arrested on 3rd degree rape charges after having an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, Michael Sammons, a teacher at Boyd County High School was arrested after an investigation into allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Sammons, 52, of South Shore, Kentucky,  was subsequently arrested following that investigation on 3rd degree rape charges and has been lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Blast guts part of Murray State dormitory in Kentucky

    Blast guts part of Murray State dormitory in Kentucky

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:36:36 GMT
    (Courtesy: Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call via WPSD)(Courtesy: Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call via WPSD)
    MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – An explosion damaged the side of an on-campus residential hall at Murray State University late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after the 4:53 p.m. explosion at the New Richmond College building. A 26-year-old, identified as Dakota Fields, was injured in the blast. He was last listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Kentucky State Police say the fire department searched the entire building and it’s be...
    MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – An explosion damaged the side of an on-campus residential hall at Murray State University late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after the 4:53 p.m. explosion at the New Richmond College building. A 26-year-old, identified as Dakota Fields, was injured in the blast. He was last listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Kentucky State Police say the fire department searched the entire building and it’s be...

  • Charleston Business Receives Minor Damage After Crash

    Charleston Business Receives Minor Damage After Crash

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:43:06 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.

  • One Person Injured After Striking Deer with Motorcycle

    One Person Injured After Striking Deer with Motorcycle

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:42:39 GMT
    QUEEN SHOALS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after striking a deer with their motorcycle in northeastern Kanawha County. The accident was reported at just before 8:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Elk River Road North near the Queen Shoals Bridge on Route 4. Dispatchers say that the driver reported of shoulder and hip pain due to the crash. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
    QUEEN SHOALS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after striking a deer with their motorcycle in northeastern Kanawha County. The accident was reported at just before 8:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Elk River Road North near the Queen Shoals Bridge on Route 4. Dispatchers say that the driver reported of shoulder and hip pain due to the crash. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts

    Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:03:19 GMT
    ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence. After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle. Police say that Odell refused to follo...
    ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence. After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle. Police say that Odell refused to follo...

  • Mason County woman arrested after threatening burglary victims with screwdriver

    Mason County woman arrested after threatening burglary victims with screwdriver

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-28 16:13:54 GMT
    MASON COUNTY, WV - A Mason County woman is facing charges after deputies say she threatened to attack people with a screwdriver. Norma Reiser, 51, of Gallipolis Ferry, was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a residential trailer in the Redmond Ridge Road area and began threatening its occupants, according to a criminal complaint. Victims say that she kicked down the door to their home because she believed they had stolen her purse. Reiser then began to threaten t...
    MASON COUNTY, WV - A Mason County woman is facing charges after deputies say she threatened to attack people with a screwdriver. Norma Reiser, 51, of Gallipolis Ferry, was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a residential trailer in the Redmond Ridge Road area and began threatening its occupants, according to a criminal complaint. Victims say that she kicked down the door to their home because she believed they had stolen her purse. Reiser then began to threaten t...

  • Sheriff advises ‘no credible evidence’ of MS-13 gang in Scioto County

    Sheriff advises ‘no credible evidence’ of MS-13 gang in Scioto County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:00:22 GMT
    Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini (Scioto County Sheriff's website)Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini (Scioto County Sheriff's website)

    Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.

    Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:23:46 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Mom gives birth to 14-pound son

    Mom gives birth to 14-pound son

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-06-28 12:18:11 GMT
    wsav.comwsav.com

    Happy to report, the baby is healthy!

    Happy to report, the baby is healthy!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.