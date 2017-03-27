UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County Girl Found Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County Girl Found Safe

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: Karlee Biggs was picked up in the Beckley area in the company of an adult male. Charges will be filed following an investigation. 

UPDATE: Authorities said Karlee Biggs was found safe Monday evening after being missing nearly 24 hours. 

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and Sophia Police Department are asking for help in a missing person's case. Karlee Biggs, 11, from the Sophia area went missing around 8 p.m Sunday evening, March 26, 2017. 

She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 150 lbs. 

If located or any information please contact the Sophia Police Department or Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. 

