UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Karlee Biggs was picked up in the Beckley area in the company of an adult male. Charges will be filed following an investigation.

UPDATE: Authorities said Karlee Biggs was found safe Monday evening after being missing nearly 24 hours.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and Sophia Police Department are asking for help in a missing person's case. Karlee Biggs, 11, from the Sophia area went missing around 8 p.m Sunday evening, March 26, 2017.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 150 lbs.

If located or any information please contact the Sophia Police Department or Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.