Hemp Day at the Capitol Focuses on How to Get Involved in Movement

Today was Hemp Day at the Capitol, and the focus was to try and teach people how they can get involved in the movement.

Business exhibitors displayed products made from hemp and explained the benefits that a sustainable business can have for your health and the environment.

There are nearly twenty-five thousand products that can be derived from the plant and it's industry that is already valued at over $600 million in the United States alone.

"I find it unbelievable that we are in such a budget crisis in this state and we're not looking at medical marijuana, we're not looking at industrial hemp, we're not looking at these as being an option for West Virginia, and I think that's absurd and I think it's something that needs to change in this state", commented Chris Yeager of the Appalachian Cannabis Company.

If you want more information about, or want to join your local hemp association, please visit thehia.org and select the West Virginia chapter.