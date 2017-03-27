Two Juveniles Arrested After Hanging Dog in Lincoln County

Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

QUEEN SHOALS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after striking a deer with their motorcycle in northeastern Kanawha County. The accident was reported at just before 8:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Elk River Road North near the Queen Shoals Bridge on Route 4. Dispatchers say that the driver reported of shoulder and hip pain due to the crash. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – An explosion damaged the side of an on-campus residential hall at Murray State University late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after the 4:53 p.m. explosion at the New Richmond College building. A 26-year-old, identified as Dakota Fields, was injured in the blast. He was last listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Kentucky State Police say the fire department searched the entire building and it’s be...

Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence. After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle. Police say that Odell refused to follo...

Mason County woman arrested after threatening burglary victims with screwdriver MASON COUNTY, WV - A Mason County woman is facing charges after deputies say she threatened to attack people with a screwdriver. Norma Reiser, 51, of Gallipolis Ferry, was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a residential trailer in the Redmond Ridge Road area and began threatening its occupants, according to a criminal complaint. Victims say that she kicked down the door to their home because she believed they had stolen her purse. Reiser then began to threaten t...

Wayne suspect arrested for credit card fraud WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items. According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week. Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a ...

Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Charges Fayette County Sheriff's Department FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges. According to a release, at around 2:00 pm on Monday, deputies went to a residence near Meadow Bridge to serve arrest warrants on him. Christopher White, also known as "C.J." White, 25, of Meadow Bridge was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one co...