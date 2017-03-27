Two Juveniles Arrested After Hanging Dog in Lincoln County

Several crews are on scene.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning. The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m. An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person. The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene. The WV State F...
South Charleston Police and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the scene.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...
Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.
WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items. According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week. Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a ...
“This is a sensitive topic, but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim and potentially other victims.”
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
Two Virginia residents have been indicted on identity theft charges by a federal grand jury for accessing patient’s information at WVU Medicine University Healthcare.
Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Several crews are on scene.
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy pickup.
Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last? Look no further.
