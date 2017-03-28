Suspect In Shooting of WV State Trooper Arraigned, $2 Million Bond

UPDATE 3/29/17 4:30 PM:

Jeremiah Yeager has been arraigned in Lincoln County Magistrate Court today, and his bail has been set at $2,000,000 cash only.

UPDATE 4:00 PM:

Jeremiah Wayne Yeager is facing charges of domestic assault, domestic battery, malicious wounding, attempted murder, obstruction, brandishing and strangulation.

According to a criminal complaint from Lincoln County Magistrate Court, the woman Yeager assaulted told police Yeager arrived at her apartment with another male and female. The woman told police Yeager had not slept in 4 days and was high on methamphetamine. The woman says the two began to argue and Yeager took a phone cord and choked her with it. She then says she passed out and woke up in the kitchen area. The woman says when she came to, Yeager had a long gun and revolver and threatened her with them. She says Yeager struck her several times with the revolver before the door opened. She says that's when Cpl. Fry entered the apartment while Yeager was pointing the gun at her. She remembers hearing gunshots and fleeing the apartment.

UPDATE 12:00 PM: The West Virginia State Police have released a photo of Corporal Fry on their facebook page.

They also released the following statement:

UPDATE 10:50 AM: According to Lieutenant Michael Baylous 13 News that the WV State Police trooper that was shot this morning is Corporal David Fry.

Lt. Baylous also confirms that Jeremiah Yeager is the suspect who was apprehended this morning.

Yeager is being charged with attempted murder of police officer, but he may face more charges. Yeager is in hospital being treated for minor injuries sustained during the apprehension

Corporal Fry's wrist injury is a concern because of the small bones and nerves in the wrist.

UPDATE 8:45 AM: The suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody.

Police sent in a robot to apprehend the suspect, and he still had a gun at that point.

The suspect is facing several charges and is in police custody at this point.

UPDATE 7:12 AM: Midway Elementary School in Lincoln County is closed after a West Virginia State Trooper is shot twice while responding to a domestic violence call. The shooting unfolded along 214 Midway Road in Lincoln County around 2:00 Tuesday morning. 13 News has also learned a female has been injured in the incident. It's unclear whether she was shot.

Crews on scene tell us people were inside the apartment building at the time of the shooting. Fire crews evacuated nearby buildings.

The injured Trooper escaped in his cruiser to the Southridge Walmart and radioed for help. No names are being released at this time.

We're told the suspect is considered armed inside an apartment building.

No word on when this scene will be cleared.

Both the Trooper and the female victims have non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE 6:52AM: State Police have confirmed that the trooper shot is in surgery and has non-life threatening injuries. The SWAT and SRT units are using night vision goggles to see the suspect in the apartment building. Right now, the suspect is being talked to with a megaphone. The suspect has been yelling back and forth with police and waving arms out the window.

UPDATE 4:10AM: In speaking with WOWK sources, the trooper, who is not being identified at this time, was shot twice. He was hit once in the shoulder and another time in the wrist. When he drove to the Walmart/Southridge area, he stopped his car in the intersection where EMS, the South Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston Police assisted him.

Investigators have examined his car for almost 2 hours during their investigation.

UPDATE 3:20AM: A West Virginia State Trooper is shot after responding to a domestic violence call. The trooper was responding to a call in Lincoln County around 2:00 Tuesday morning.



When he arrived, a person opened fire.

The trooper was hit in the lower extremities, but able to get in his patrol car and drive to the Southridge Walmart. The State Police Special Response Team and the Kanawha County SWAT team are now working to get the suspect.

WOWK's Chelsea Spears is at the scene now.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a West Virginia State Trooper was shot along the Kanawha County/Lincoln County line around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the injured Trooper managed to drive himself to the Walmart in Southridge where he was advised to wait for help. His name has not been released at this time.

No word on the Troopers condition. We're told officials in Lincoln County are now investigating the shooting.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to get more details.