Couple accused of trying to sell baby for $3,000 on Craigslist

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WATE) - A Tennessee couple is behind bars after authorities said they tried to sell a 5-month-old baby by posting an ad on Craigslist.

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, are charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment-Haley’s Law.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the couple told TBI agents that the baby was for sale for $3,000. An undercover TBI agent then met with Greer and Cain on Friday afternoon at the Dollar General on Asheville Highway, paid them $3,000 in cash and was given the baby.

Cain and Greer were then arrested and taken into custody at the Greene County Jail.

The baby is currently in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

A warrant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the couple “did knowingly place the child in threat of serious danger, bodily injury or death by selling the child to an unknown person”.

Cain and Greer are each being held on $150,000 bond. Deanna Lynn Greer’s court date was set for April 7 and John David Cain’s court date was set for April 8.

