35K ready-to-eat taquitos recalled over possible contamination

WASHINGTON (WTEN) – Ajinomoto Windsor announced it is recalling approximately 35,168 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat taquito products.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the frozen products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber with plastic.

The following products are part of the recall:

60-oz. plastic bags inside of a corrugated carton labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS Crispy and Crunchy,” with case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a Best By date of December 30, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. M-5590” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

The USDA says there have been no reported injuries or adverse reactions to the product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

