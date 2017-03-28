Boyd County High teacher and Coach faces student rape charges

A once trusted Boyd County High school teacher, who also coached football there and throughout the region, remained behind bars Tuesday night.

13 News explains how charges of having a sexual relationship with a student were raised to rape.

Boyd County High's school resource officer Tim Weschler said his investigation started and ended in one day.

All after someone visiting a nearby travel plaza spotted a female student getting out of math teacher Michael Sammons car.

Deputy Wechsler told us he confronted Sammons after hearing the student's statement and made the arrest.

Deputy Wechsler said an inappropriate sexual relationship went on between the two for at least a few months, maybe more.

We asked him if Mr. Sammons admitted guilt when he confronted him with these accusations. The deputy said yes, Sammons gave a statement.

Sammons two charges include 3rd degree rape, due to a teacher in a position of authority

Weschler explained that she had to answer to him in her everyday life at school and he said that constitutes authority he would have over her.

The second charge included sharing sexual content on a cell phone including text messages, videos and pictures

Michael Sammons, now suspended, is a Boyd County High first year teacher and assistant football coach.

He was a head football coach in Kentucky and Ohio for years prior.

No bond set yet for Michael sammons.

His arraignment happens Wednesday morning.