Man Wanted After Saint Albans Robbery

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

Attempted rapist: "I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize" Frank Yeager COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a "Paris Hilton" type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. "The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby's life. Dischman's child is in critical condition and on life support. "The baby's in bad shape," police Lt....

Early morning fire damages downtown Huntington building HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Flames erupted out of the roof of Brick and Brew around 5:30 this morning. The pizza place had just opened in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue in April, and the owner says business was picking up. It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the quick growing flames. No one was in the building when the fire started. Huntington firefighters responded. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk WV DNR LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. "The...