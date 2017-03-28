Competing Bills to Eliminate West Virginia Tax Exemptions

Right now certain businesses such as lawyers and accountants do not collect sales taxes. Barber shops, tattoo parlors and many others are also exempt.But the Legislature is debating lifting many exemptions, and could some day lower or eliminate the income tax.

"I am for moving us towards a more consumption oriented tax; away from income taxes. I think that's the right thing for us to do, It moves us into an area of taxation which I think allows us to grow and prosper more," said State Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Kanawha.

But there are concerns that adding taxes to some small business will hurt them.

"The way the bill is drafted now, it's poorly drafted. And it's an attack on the middle class; the working people of West Virginia," said Del. Justin Marcum, (D) Mingo.

"I want to eliminate the taxes on professional services, because that will hurt jobs in this state," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

And as with any sales tax issues, there is always concern it may drive some consumers out of state.

"Considering about 27 of our counties are on the border, that putting those taxes on services, you know are going to have a definite effect on business in those particular areas," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

Governor Justice supports removing some of the tax exemptions, but is waiting for legislators to work out, which ones.

"Because these bills vary so widely,m and there are only 11 days left in the legislative session, time is now the biggest enemy of tax reform," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.