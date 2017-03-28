Students concerned over rising cost of tuition

Current college student may be spending more on college now than their older siblings did just a few years ago.

According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy the average cost of tuition for the state's public colleges and universities increased significantly over the last 15 years.

The group said the increase is making it more difficult for students to cover costs even with financial aid.

"with the help of loans I don't notice it that much but as far as parents and stuff that are coming back to school after years of not going I can imagine it is a lot more challenging for them," said student Colton Thomas.

Some higher education leaders are concerned additional tuition hikes could lead to even fewer people attending college.