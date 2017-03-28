Ski-nomics Are Big Business in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ski-nomics Are Big Business in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

Winter sports have officially ended for the year at one major resort in the mountain state, but I had the chance to join in on some of the last runs of the season up in Snowshoe. It was well worth the trip north.

Ski-nomics are big business in Pocahontas County, bringing in well over a quarter of a million tourists each winter. It's an impact people like Shawn Cassell with Snowshoe Resort see first hand.

"What makes the tourism industry in West Virginia so great, the reason I want to see it do so well is historically West Virginia has kind of a history of outside forces taking natural resources and money from within the state to elsewhere," said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe Mountain Resort PR Specialist. “And, tourism sort of reverses that trend and it gets folks from out of state to come here and put more into the state instead of taking it out."

Shawn says, they did have to utilize snow guns to make sure that their guests had a quality terrain to enjoy.

"This season gets a bad rap, it was a down year in terms of natural snowfall," said Cassell. “Luckily, we have a really sophisticated snowmaking system and we had enough cold temperatures to get us through. It really wasn't as bad of a year as the natural snow totals would indicate."

In fact, last year Shawn says they had a much shorter season - almost two months less of skiing.

"180 inches is our average, and at 100 inches right now obviously were way down," said Cassell. “With 130 inches last year, we were still way down. In 2013-14, we had 223 inches so it's feast or famine and we're hoping for a feast next time around!"

One of the big destinations at Snowshoe is the village area.

Shawn says, sometimes people refer to this as the upside down mountain, because the village is on top instead of the base.

And, with a name like snowshoe, obviously winter is number one for tourists. But, after closing down for a few weeks, the village and the rest of the resort will reopen its doors Memorial Day weekend. 

"We have mountain biking at the lake down there, you can go paddle boarding and take a canoe out on the lake, plus there's endless hiking," said Cassell. “The highest temperature ever recorded on this mountain is 86°, so it makes a really great place to get away in the summer and beat the heat and get out and have some adventure in the mountains."

Speaking of adventure, there is a new event coming to the mountain this summer. It's expected to bring thousands of people with it for one week in July.

"We will be hosting the USA Cycling Mountain Biking National Championships," said Cassell. "It's pretty much just one short of a mountain bike world cup, and if everything goes well, who knows, a World Cup could come to West Virginia one of these days!"

If you are already making your summer vacations plans, Cassell suggests their Mountain Adventure Pass. It gives you three days, all access to any of the activities at Snowshoe for $169.  https://www.snowshoemtn.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-and-passes/summer-passes/mountain-adventure-pass 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • German parliament approves same-sex marriage

    German parliament approves same-sex marriage

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:53:46 GMT

    Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against with 4 abstentions.

    Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against with 4 abstentions.

  • Sarin used in deadly April 5 attack in Syria

    Sarin used in deadly April 5 attack in Syria

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:51:29 GMT
    Alaa Alyousef via AP, FileAlaa Alyousef via AP, File

    The attack left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.

    The attack left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.

  • Ted Cruz finds a doppelganger

    Ted Cruz finds a doppelganger

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:39:28 GMT
    wkyt.comwkyt.com

    This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure.

    This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

  • Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced to life in prison

    Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced to life in prison

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:07:02 GMT
    NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...
    NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...

  • Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:47:26 GMT

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.