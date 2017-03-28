Ski-nomics Are Big Business in West Virginia

Winter sports have officially ended for the year at one major resort in the mountain state, but I had the chance to join in on some of the last runs of the season up in Snowshoe. It was well worth the trip north.

Ski-nomics are big business in Pocahontas County, bringing in well over a quarter of a million tourists each winter. It's an impact people like Shawn Cassell with Snowshoe Resort see first hand.

"What makes the tourism industry in West Virginia so great, the reason I want to see it do so well is historically West Virginia has kind of a history of outside forces taking natural resources and money from within the state to elsewhere," said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe Mountain Resort PR Specialist. “And, tourism sort of reverses that trend and it gets folks from out of state to come here and put more into the state instead of taking it out."

Shawn says, they did have to utilize snow guns to make sure that their guests had a quality terrain to enjoy.

"This season gets a bad rap, it was a down year in terms of natural snowfall," said Cassell. “Luckily, we have a really sophisticated snowmaking system and we had enough cold temperatures to get us through. It really wasn't as bad of a year as the natural snow totals would indicate."

In fact, last year Shawn says they had a much shorter season - almost two months less of skiing.

"180 inches is our average, and at 100 inches right now obviously were way down," said Cassell. “With 130 inches last year, we were still way down. In 2013-14, we had 223 inches so it's feast or famine and we're hoping for a feast next time around!"

One of the big destinations at Snowshoe is the village area.

Shawn says, sometimes people refer to this as the upside down mountain, because the village is on top instead of the base.

And, with a name like snowshoe, obviously winter is number one for tourists. But, after closing down for a few weeks, the village and the rest of the resort will reopen its doors Memorial Day weekend.

"We have mountain biking at the lake down there, you can go paddle boarding and take a canoe out on the lake, plus there's endless hiking," said Cassell. “The highest temperature ever recorded on this mountain is 86°, so it makes a really great place to get away in the summer and beat the heat and get out and have some adventure in the mountains."

Speaking of adventure, there is a new event coming to the mountain this summer. It's expected to bring thousands of people with it for one week in July.

"We will be hosting the USA Cycling Mountain Biking National Championships," said Cassell. "It's pretty much just one short of a mountain bike world cup, and if everything goes well, who knows, a World Cup could come to West Virginia one of these days!"

If you are already making your summer vacations plans, Cassell suggests their Mountain Adventure Pass. It gives you three days, all access to any of the activities at Snowshoe for $169. https://www.snowshoemtn.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-and-passes/summer-passes/mountain-adventure-pass