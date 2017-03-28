Nicholas Community Questions Senator Boso's BOE Bill

NICHOLAS COUNTY- A bill to streamline the process for school consolidation has many Nicholas County residents wondering whether the bill's author has the community's best interest in mind, or his own.

Senator Greg Boso introduced Senate Bill 621 that would mandate a county Board of Education to follow the state's rules already in place when considering school consolidation. This would make it easier for the county.

"It's like the football team goes through the football game and they get down to the 3 yard line. 10 seconds to go and they're getting ready to kick a field goal to win the game and all of the sudden the SSAC turns around to the team and says 'all field goals now have to be taken at the 40 yard line," Senator Boso explained, drawing the analogy of changing rules at the end of the game.

Senator Boso told 13 News he took action to introduce his bill after Randolph County struggled to get on the state education department's agenda and move forward in their consolidation process.

But some Nicholas County residents see the bill as an endorsement of their recently voted on consolidation.

"He's advocating for local control, well how about advocating for Richwood which got hit by a thousand year flood and has 2 schools in it and needs it's 2 schools back? That would be some local stuff," Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber questioned.

Some community members also point to Boso's engineering consultant firm, which was recently awarded a contract to demolish the flooded Summersville Middle, Richwood Middle and Richwood High Schools. Neighbors are now questioning whether SB 621 ensures consolidation, while potentially offering his business a multi-million dollar contract.

Senator Boso told 13 News he asked the West Virginia Ethics Commission for a review before he bid on the demolition contract, and was given a green light.

Senator Boso voted "yeah" on his bill Tuesday afternoon. SB 621 now moves to the House.