Fort Campbell soldiers returning after 6 months in Africa

Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. "The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

Driver ticketed for strapping furniture, bicycles to roof CONCORD, NH (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should have heeded the old advice that you can't take it with you. WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver's side window. The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry. ...

Man with history of 'deviant sex acts' with vegetables sentenced to life in prison NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children's clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler o...

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. "The...