Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.
The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.
Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against with 4 abstentions.
The attack left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.
This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure.
The company is headquartered in Bowling Green and was founded in 2002.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
This recall was issued as a precaution.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Close to 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled because of possible chemical contamination.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
