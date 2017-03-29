Parents' lawsuit says son was baptized against their wishes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Parents' lawsuit says son was baptized against their wishes

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - The parents of a developmentally disabled boy in Ohio have sued his court-appointed guardian, a minister and the child's Big Brother claiming he was baptized at a church last year against the couple's wishes.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland by April and Gregg DeFibaugh, of Chardon, claims their rights of religious freedom were violated by individuals "acting under the color of state law."

None of the individuals or groups named as defendants immediately returned messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit says a man from a local Big Brothers Big Sisters group took the boy without his parents to a church picnic in Chardon last August and threatened to stop taking him to minor league baseball games unless he was baptized.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charleston Police arrest thief wanted in NAPA Auto theft

    Charleston Police arrest thief wanted in NAPA Auto theft

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:24:55 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West.  The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...

    CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West.  The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...

  • Suspect Arrested for Winfield Burglary Caught on Camera

    Suspect Arrested for Winfield Burglary Caught on Camera

    Friday, June 30 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-06-30 17:56:24 GMT

    The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

    The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

  • Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy

    Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy

    Friday, June 30 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-30 17:45:20 GMT
    A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy.  Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release. The following individuals have been charged in the indictment: Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley Detria “Tria” Ca...
    A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy.  Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release. The following individuals have been charged in the indictment: Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley Detria “Tria” Ca...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

  • Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:47:26 GMT

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

  • Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:25:12 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.