Dog dies during grooming appointment at Petco store - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dog dies during grooming appointment at Petco store

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, RI (WPRI) — A dog owner brought her pet to a Rhode Island Petco last week to have his nails clipped, but when she went to pick him up, she learned he was dead. Now the Rhode Island SPCA and Middletown’s Animal Control officer are investigating.

The RISPCA said Ollie was a 5-year-old pug with no pre-existing medical conditions.

His owner told investigators she took Ollie to the groomers inside Petco and left to do a little shopping.

She said she checked on him once, but left again because the clipping wasn’t done. When she returned the second time, she told investigators Ollie was on the floor and technicians were kneeling beside him.

The cause of Ollie’s death has yet to be determined. The dog is being sent for a necropsy and the investigation is ongoing.

“Do I think at this point there’s any evidence of malice or intent? It certainly does not appear that way,” said RISPCA Animal Cruelty Officer Joe Warzycha. “It certainly appears to have been an accident but we can’t rule out at this point there may have been some level of negligence.”

Petco released the following statement:

“All of us at Petco are deeply saddened by Ollie’s passing and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation. We under there is no way to make up for the loss of a pet. However, we are committed to doing everything possible to help Ollie’s family through this extremely difficult time.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon

    Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:05:57 GMT

    Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.

    Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.

  • MSNBC anchor team strikes back at Trump’s tweets

    MSNBC anchor team strikes back at Trump’s tweets

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:35 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:35:26 GMT
    Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FilePhoto by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.

  • Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:25:12 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

  • Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:47:26 GMT

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

  • Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:25:12 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.