Charleston man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girls

Charleston man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girls

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting two young teenage girls.

Michael Dewayne Terry, Jr., 20, of Charleston, WV, was arrested after police received a complaint from a Charleston middle school that two girls, ages 13 and 14, were victims of a sexual assault over the weekend. 

One of the girls said that Terry walked the girls back to back to the 13-year-old's residence and followed them inside to "hang out and watch movies," according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Terry later went into one of the girl's bedroom before performing sex acts on each other.

Following the events, he then proceeded to where the second girl was resting, and proceeded to perform multiple sexual acts on each other as well.

The second girl told police that Terry was asked to stop his advances multiple times.

He was arrested by officers with the Charleston Police Department on Tuesday. He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on $20,000 surety bond. 

