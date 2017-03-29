Police: couple used zip ties, duct tape in child abuse case

ROY, Utah (KUCW) - A Roy couple is behind bars -- accused of seriously abusing their adopted children.

Diane and Matthew Waldmiller are currently in the Weber County Jail, arrested on Friday.

Police say they had adopted the three boys, between seven and 11 years old, and police say the Waldmillers rarely allowed the three boys to leave the room they shared.

"They were confined to their room anywhere between 10 to 13 hours a day," said Sgt. Matthew Gwynn with the Roy Police Department.

As part of their investigation, Roy Police found that the Waldmillers removed the lightbulb from the room where the boys stayed; the window was painted black and screwed shut.

"They had been duct taping the mouths of the children--as well as their eyes--shut. And zip-tying their wrists together," said Gwynn.

We asked the Division of Child and Family Services about how one qualifies to become a foster parent.

"That includes 32 hours of pre-service training, it includes a full FBI background check. It includes a requirement for a medical clearance. You have to have letters of recommendation. A home study. So it's a really intensive process," said Ashley Sumner, with Division of Child and Family Services.

Records show that the Waldmillers had been licensed foster parents since 2013. And, officials say, the three boys had been adopted at some point.

According to Sumner, that entire process is both rigorous and lengthy.

"It's very rare for a child to be hurt in the home of a foster parent. Because we do require so much -- in depth, criminal history, sometimes mental health screening. It's an incredible process," said Sumner.