"Crossover Day" Makes for Bust West Virginia Capitol

All House and Senate Bills must pass their own chamber by today, or die

In a dizzying day of activity in the Capitol, the House passed a bill expanding drug treatment facilities in West Virginia.

"We have to. We're spending pennies on the dollar on treatment versus incarceration. We have to increase it, we have to attack it from different angles, other than just penalization," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Down the hall in the Senate, they passed a controversial tax reform bill, that could eventually the West Virginia income tax, with a broad consumption tax.

"Well it's an enormous benefit to the people of West Virginia. What's we've tried to do is structure a tax system now in West Virginia that will incent growth, jobs and opportunity," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"They're raising the food tax and other taxes, in order to lower the tax on income. And that's a shift from the rich, to the middle class, to the poor," said State Sen. John Unger, (D) Berkeley.

Efforts to legalize medical marijuana stayed alive in the Senate with supporters saying it can treat many conditions.

"Chronic pain, panic attacks, night terrors, PTSD," said Debbie Holmes, a medical marijuana supporter.

Meantime an effort to repeal the states motorcycle helmet law was defeated.

"Any state that's done that, the number of deaths rise sharply the very next year. So this is a right to die bill," said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Boone.

Back in the House a bill to mandate teaching the Constitution and Declaration of Independence was approved.

"As someone that was born in Mexico, and I am a naturalized citizen,hat bill resonated so much with me because I'm so thankful," said Del. Nancy Foster, (R) Putnam.

By the end of Wednesday's session, any bill that does not pass the House or Senate, is dead for the year.

"So with this flurry of activity, you can tell it's going to be a sprint to the finish line in the last 10 days of the legislative session," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.