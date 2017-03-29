Huntington storm water fee collection crackdown - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington storm water fee collection crackdown

Posted: Updated:

In Huntington, a crackdown on one certain past due city service fee will have serious repercussions.

As 13 news discovered, the past due bills are enormous, and the penalty may be a lien on your property.    

Huntington residents pay $7.15 a month for a water quality service fee.

That pays for flood wall maintenance and the ongoing maintenance and improvement to the city's storm sewer lines.

We found that one fifth of about 16.000 storm water fee accounts are long overdue.

A number we found was upsetting to those who work to pay their bills on time.

Fee payer Mike Lewis told 13 News, "If you use it you should pay for it, and you have other people like landlords who should pay their share."

With past due bills of five months or more totaling more than $300,000, the city of Huntington now says if you don't pay those bills; expect to hear from a collection agency or a possible lien put on your property.

The $7.15 a month water service fee is the only source of income for Huntington's storm water utility.

Also dealing with water, the first of three scheduled increases in Huntington's sewer bills come this month.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

  • Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:01:40 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

  • Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...

  • If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

    If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:30:56 GMT
    (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...
    (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.