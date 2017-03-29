Huntington storm water fee collection crackdown

In Huntington, a crackdown on one certain past due city service fee will have serious repercussions.

As 13 news discovered, the past due bills are enormous, and the penalty may be a lien on your property.

Huntington residents pay $7.15 a month for a water quality service fee.

That pays for flood wall maintenance and the ongoing maintenance and improvement to the city's storm sewer lines.

We found that one fifth of about 16.000 storm water fee accounts are long overdue.

A number we found was upsetting to those who work to pay their bills on time.

Fee payer Mike Lewis told 13 News, "If you use it you should pay for it, and you have other people like landlords who should pay their share."

With past due bills of five months or more totaling more than $300,000, the city of Huntington now says if you don't pay those bills; expect to hear from a collection agency or a possible lien put on your property.

The $7.15 a month water service fee is the only source of income for Huntington's storm water utility.

Also dealing with water, the first of three scheduled increases in Huntington's sewer bills come this month.