All Lanes Reopen After Four to Five Vehicles Involved in Accidents Near Nitro

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - A Kroger semi collapsed Friday afternoon, leading to heavy traffic delays on a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The Kroger semi collapsed at just before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road, not far from Cross Lanes Elementary. The Kroger semi's trailer collapsed and is disabled as a result, blocking the roadway. Witnesses at the scene say that the driver pulled out of the Cross Lanes Kroger and clipped a curb, which shifted the semi's load and ...
A fire official says two people have been injured after a small plane crashed on a freeway near a Southern California airport.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
Several crews are on scene.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
