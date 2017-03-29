Lewis County Man Murder Trial Goes to Grand Jury - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lewis County Man Murder Trial Goes to Grand Jury

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m. April 11th, 2017

Preston and Wince Walters appeared in court today, where Lewis District Judge Brian McCloud found probable cause against the two for their role in the death of Justin Johnson.

The trial will now move to a grand jury.

No changes have been made to their bond amounts, $500,000 cash for Preston Walters and $10,000 cash for Wince Walters.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. April 4th, 2017

Two men were arraigned in the death of Justin Johnson this morning in Vanceburg, KY.  

Preston Walters and Wince Walters are both charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Preston Walters is also being charged with capital murder and marijuana cultivation.

Both of them pleaded not guilty.

Bond is set at $500,000 cash for Preston Walters and $10,000 cash for Wince Walters.

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. April 1st, 2017

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said in a release that Preston Neill Walters, 52, of Garrison has been charged with capital murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Wince L. Walters, 53, of Garrison also is being charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Bivens states the two men allegedly threw the body over an embankment in an attempted to destroy all evidence that tied them to the murder.

Both men are being lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.

We will update as new information becomes available.

UPDATE9:00 a.m. March 30th, 2017

According to Sheriff Johnny Bivins, the body they found is Justin Johnson, a Lewis County man who went missing days ago.

Sheriff Bivins is calling this a homicide and says the body has a gunshot wound.

He also says that they have more than one suspect.

They say the body had been moved to Cooper Ridge from another location and substance abuse was an issue in crime.  

RELATED STORY: Missing Lewis County, KY man search now a criminal case

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m. March 29th, 2017

According to a release from the Lewis County Emergency Management, authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased person Wednesday afternoon on the Lewis/Carter County line.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he received a call from Carter County authorities shortly after 3:00 p.m. notifying him of the discovery.

Bivens said he responded to the scene on Cooper Ridge Road along with deputies from his department where they found the human remains a short distance from the roadway in a wooded area.

Bivens said the body was discovered by two men who were scouting the area for turkeys.

Bivens said a positive identification had not been made on the remains and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Bivens did not indicate if the remains were those of the person that has been missing since last Thursday.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 p.m. March 29th, 2017

Kentucky State Police say that a body has been found in Eastern Kentucky.

The body was found on the Carter County/Lewis County border.

At this time, there is no information available as to the identity of the body.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • UPDATE: Arrest Made After Shooting In Huntington.

    One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:13:10 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

  • Busy Roadway Shuts Down Due to Semi Collapse

    Busy Roadway Shuts Down Due to Semi Collapse

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:13:31 GMT
    Courtesy: Tiffany Lynn FisherCourtesy: Tiffany Lynn Fisher

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - A Kroger semi collapsed Friday afternoon, leading to heavy traffic delays on a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The Kroger semi collapsed at just before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road, not far from Cross Lanes Elementary. The Kroger semi's trailer collapsed and is disabled as a result, blocking the roadway. Witnesses at the scene say that the driver pulled out of the Cross Lanes Kroger and clipped a curb, which shifted the semi's load and ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - A Kroger semi collapsed Friday afternoon, leading to heavy traffic delays on a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The Kroger semi collapsed at just before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road, not far from Cross Lanes Elementary. The Kroger semi's trailer collapsed and is disabled as a result, blocking the roadway. Witnesses at the scene say that the driver pulled out of the Cross Lanes Kroger and clipped a curb, which shifted the semi's load and ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:11 GMT
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...

  • West Virginia hospital to charge for non-emergency ER visits

    West Virginia hospital to charge for non-emergency ER visits

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:48:55 GMT

    A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.

    A health system has planned to begin charging patients up-front co-pays for non-emergency visits to a West Virginia hospital's emergency room.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.