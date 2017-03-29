Lewis County Man Murder Trial Goes to Grand Jury - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lewis County Man Murder Trial Goes to Grand Jury

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 5:40 p.m. April 11th, 2017

Preston and Wince Walters appeared in court today, where Lewis District Judge Brian McCloud found probable cause against the two for their role in the death of Justin Johnson.

The trial will now move to a grand jury.

No changes have been made to their bond amounts, $500,000 cash for Preston Walters and $10,000 cash for Wince Walters.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. April 4th, 2017

Two men were arraigned in the death of Justin Johnson this morning in Vanceburg, KY.  

Preston Walters and Wince Walters are both charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Preston Walters is also being charged with capital murder and marijuana cultivation.

Both of them pleaded not guilty.

Bond is set at $500,000 cash for Preston Walters and $10,000 cash for Wince Walters.

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. April 1st, 2017

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said in a release that Preston Neill Walters, 52, of Garrison has been charged with capital murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Wince L. Walters, 53, of Garrison also is being charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Bivens states the two men allegedly threw the body over an embankment in an attempted to destroy all evidence that tied them to the murder.

Both men are being lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.

UPDATE9:00 a.m. March 30th, 2017

According to Sheriff Johnny Bivins, the body they found is Justin Johnson, a Lewis County man who went missing days ago.

Sheriff Bivins is calling this a homicide and says the body has a gunshot wound.

He also says that they have more than one suspect.

They say the body had been moved to Cooper Ridge from another location and substance abuse was an issue in crime.  

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m. March 29th, 2017

According to a release from the Lewis County Emergency Management, authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased person Wednesday afternoon on the Lewis/Carter County line.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he received a call from Carter County authorities shortly after 3:00 p.m. notifying him of the discovery.

Bivens said he responded to the scene on Cooper Ridge Road along with deputies from his department where they found the human remains a short distance from the roadway in a wooded area.

Bivens said the body was discovered by two men who were scouting the area for turkeys.

Bivens said a positive identification had not been made on the remains and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Bivens did not indicate if the remains were those of the person that has been missing since last Thursday.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 p.m. March 29th, 2017

Kentucky State Police say that a body has been found in Eastern Kentucky.

The body was found on the Carter County/Lewis County border.

At this time, there is no information available as to the identity of the body.

