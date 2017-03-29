WV Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Into Law

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.
A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
A 45-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns.
A 45-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns.